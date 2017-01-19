EXCLUSIVE: When you have the iconic George Clinton in your feature directorial debut, you know the movie is going to get funky and surreal – and Kuso surely does that, as this mind-bending trailer above reveals.

Premiering on January 21 in the Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight slate, Kuso goes deep and vividly into the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that hits L.A. But that’s just where the fever dream movie from Steve Ellison and Brainfeeder Films starts, the lift off is the real ride.

Co-written with David Firth and Zach Fox and produced by Eddie Alcazar, the film by Ellison, who many know under his musical moniker Flying Lotus, has a total of four screenings at the Robert Redford founded fest this year. With a total of five studio albums under his creative belt, Ellison saw his short ROYAL debut at the 2016 Sundance NEXT FEST last August.

Along with the Funkadelic leader, Kuso also stars comedian Hannibal Buress plus Iesha Coston, Zack Fox, The Buttress and Tim Heidecker – all of who except the Broad City regular are expected to be at the film’s premiere on Saturday night at the Egyptian Theatre on Park City’ Main Street. And, Yes, there will be an after party where undoubtedly the tunes will be something special as well.