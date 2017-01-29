There were premieres, multimillion-dollar deals, a former Vice President, a Presidential inauguration, a Women’s March on Main that exceed all expectations, and of course a cyberattack. Now the 2017 Sundance Film Festival is almost at an end with tonight’s closing awards ceremony from Park City. Hosted by Jessica Williams, the show will hand out wins to films in the U.S. and World competition categories and the NEXT slate. While not among the 66 films in competition, the former Daily Show correspondent and speaker at the Women’s March had a film in Park City with The Incredible Jessica James, which has one more screening tomorrow afternoon.
Though they could see a win in the Audience Award, neither big-selling The Big Sick from Emily V. Gordon and Silicon Valley’s Kumail Nanjiani or the Dee Rees-directed Mudbound are up for category awards. Both films screened out of competition in the Premieres section — to big reactions, we might add.
Stay tuned for the winners and ceremony coverage here.
WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC
Grand Jury Prize
The Nile Hilton Incident
Sweden/Germany/Denmark (Dir: Tarik Saleh)
Special Jury Award For Directing
God’s Own Country
United Kingdom (Director-writer: Francis Lee)
Special Jury Award for Screenwriting
Pop Aye
Singapore/Thailand (Dir: Kirsten Tan)
Special Jury Award for Cinematic Vision
Free And Easy
Hong Kong (Dir: Jun Geng)
Special Jury Award for Cinematography
Axolotl Overkill
Germany (DP: Manu Dacosse)
WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY
Grand Jury Prize
Last Men In Aleppo
Denmark/Syria (Dir: Feras Fayyad)
Directing Award
Winnie
France/Netherlands/South Africa (Dir: Pascale Lamche)
Special Jury Award for Masterful Storytelling
Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World
Canada (Co-directors: Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana)
Special Jury Award for Commanding Vision
Motherland
U.S.A./Philippines (Ramona S. Diaz)
Special Jury Award for Cinematography
Machines
India/Germany/Finland (DP: Rodrigo Trejo Villanueva)
NEXT Audience Award
Gook
U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Justin Chon)
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize
Marjorie Prime
U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Michael Almereyda)
The Short Film Grand Jury Prize
And so we put goldfish in the pool.
Japan (Director and screenwriter: Makoto Nagahisa)
The Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction
Lucia, Before And After
U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Anu Valia)
The Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction
And The Whole Sky Fit In The Dead Cow’s Eye
Chile, U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Francisca Alegría)
The Short Film Jury Award: Non-fiction
Alone
U.S.A. (Director: Garrett Bradley)
The Short Film Jury Award: Animation
Broken – The Women’s Prison At Hoheneck
Germany (Directors: Volker Schlecht, Alexander Lahl, Screenwriters: Alexander Lahl, Max Mönch)
A Special Jury Award for Cinematography
Dadyaa — The Woodpeckers Of Rotha
Nepal, France (Directors and screenwriters: Pooja Gurung, Bibhusan Basnet, Cinematographer: Chintan Rajbhandari)
A Short Film Special Jury Award for Editing
Laps
U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Charlotte Wells, editor Blair McClendon)
Sundance Institute Global Filmmaking Awards
Massoud Bakhshi, Yalda (Iran)
