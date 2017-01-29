There were premieres, multimillion-dollar deals, a former Vice President, a Presidential inauguration, a Women’s March on Main that exceed all expectations, and of course a cyberattack. Now the 2017 Sundance Film Festival is almost at an end with tonight’s closing awards ceremony from Park City. Hosted by Jessica Williams, the show will hand out wins to films in the U.S. and World competition categories and the NEXT slate. While not among the 66 films in competition, the former Daily Show correspondent and speaker at the Women’s March had a film in Park City with The Incredible Jessica James, which has one more screening tomorrow afternoon.

Though they could see a win in the Audience Award, neither big-selling The Big Sick from Emily V. Gordon and Silicon Valley’s Kumail Nanjiani or the Dee Rees-directed Mudbound are up for category awards. Both films screened out of competition in the Premieres section — to big reactions, we might add.

Stay tuned for the winners and ceremony coverage here.

WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC

Grand Jury Prize

The Nile Hilton Incident

Sweden/Germany/Denmark (Dir: Tarik Saleh)

Special Jury Award For Directing

God’s Own Country

United Kingdom (Director-writer: Francis Lee)

Special Jury Award for Screenwriting

Pop Aye

Singapore/Thailand (Dir: Kirsten Tan)

Special Jury Award for Cinematic Vision

Free And Easy

Hong Kong (Dir: Jun Geng)

Special Jury Award for Cinematography

Axolotl Overkill

Germany (DP: Manu Dacosse)

WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY

Grand Jury Prize

Last Men In Aleppo

Denmark/Syria (Dir: Feras Fayyad)

Directing Award

Winnie

France/Netherlands/South Africa (Dir: Pascale Lamche)

Special Jury Award for Masterful Storytelling

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World

Canada (Co-directors: Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana)

Special Jury Award for Commanding Vision

Motherland

U.S.A./Philippines (Ramona S. Diaz)

Special Jury Award for Cinematography

Machines

India/Germany/Finland (DP: Rodrigo Trejo Villanueva)

NEXT Audience Award

Sundance Film Festival

Gook

U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Justin Chon)

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize

Marjorie Prime

U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Michael Almereyda)

The Short Film Grand Jury Prize

And so we put goldfish in the pool.

Japan (Director and screenwriter: Makoto Nagahisa)

The Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction

Lucia, Before And After

U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Anu Valia)

The Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction

And The Whole Sky Fit In The Dead Cow’s Eye

Chile, U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Francisca Alegría)

The Short Film Jury Award: Non-fiction

Alone

U.S.A. (Director: Garrett Bradley)

The Short Film Jury Award: Animation

Broken – The Women’s Prison At Hoheneck

Germany (Directors: Volker Schlecht, Alexander Lahl, Screenwriters: Alexander Lahl, Max Mönch)

A Special Jury Award for Cinematography

Dadyaa — The Woodpeckers Of Rotha

Nepal, France (Directors and screenwriters: Pooja Gurung, Bibhusan Basnet, Cinematographer: Chintan Rajbhandari)

A Short Film Special Jury Award for Editing

Laps

U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Charlotte Wells, editor Blair McClendon)

Sundance Institute Global Filmmaking Awards

Massoud Bakhshi, Yalda (Iran)