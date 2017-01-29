The 2017 Sundance Film Festival is near its end and anointing winners tonight at its annual closing awards ceremony at the Basin Recreation Field House in Park City. Former Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams is emceeing, with juried and audience awards being handed out to films in the U.S. and World competition categories and the NEXT slate. The show caps a bit of a wild run at the Robert Redford-founded fest, which saw an 8000-strong turnout for the Women’s March on Main the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration and even a cyberattack the shuttered the fest’s online ticketing service. Watch the livestream here and stay tuned for Deadline’s coverage of the winners.