Things will be a little different this year for the Sundance Film Festival’s opening press conference, as the fest tries to mix it up. Directors and Sundance alums Sydney Freeland and David Lowery, both of who have films at this year’s Park City shindig, are joining founder Robert Redford onstage at Park City’s Egyptian Theater. Tradition resumes afterward with Sundance Institute executive director Keri Putnam and festival director John Cooper onstage to take questions with Redford.

Check out the press conference above and stay with us for more info.