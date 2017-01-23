Two days after a cyberattack shut down ticket sales at the Sundance Film Festival and saw the Internet ground to a halt in Park City, festival organizers says the feds are on the case.

“The FBI is reviewing the case,” a spokesperson for the Robert Redford-founded fest said of the Saturday’s incident. “At this point, we do not have any reason to believe the cyberattack was targeted towards a specific film. No artist or customer information was compromised.”

An FBI official reiterated to Deadline that they are “working with Sundance on the matter.”

Sundance’s box office began to get partially up and running around noon 1 PM MT, about 45 minutes after the hackers took aim. “Our artists’ voices will be heard and the show will go on,” festival organizers said that morning.

While the reasons for the attack are unknown, when and where it happened has raised eyebrows around Park City. The surge against the Sundance Box Office systems occurred just after the highly attended Women’s March On Main wrapped up. More than 8,000 participated in the anti-Donald Trump march on the main drag in Parck City, along wtih hundreds of marches that took place around the country and worldwide.

Sundance runs until January 29.

