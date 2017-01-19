With Amazon’s Transparent, ESPN’s O.J. Made In America and WGN America’s Underground all making their debuts at the Sundance Film Festival, the Park City event has become almost as much about the small screen as the big one in recent years – and now Big 4 TV is coming to town with Downward Dog.

As the first broadcast network comedy to screen at the Robert Redford founded fest, the upcoming ABC series will have a premiere screening on January 22 at the Egyptian Theater on Main Street.

The screening of the web series turned network show about the life of a millennial through the eyes of her pet Martin , Downward Dog at SFF 2017 will see lead Allison Tolman in attendance. The Fargo alum will be joined by castmates Lucas Neff, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Barry Rothbary plus creators Michael Killen & Samm Hodges. Showrunners Kat Likkel & John Hoberg will be there for the SRO screening too.

At TCA earlier this month, Neff teased that Downward Dog was going to be debuting at Sundance but offered no specifics. While it’s really is getting a Sundance premiere, there’s no word yet on when the mid-season replacement Downward Dog will launch on the Disney-owned net.

The series is a co-production of ABC Studios and Legendary TV.