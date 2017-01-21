A massive internet outage in Park City coincided with the temporary halting of ticket purchases at the Sundance Film Festival this morning after a cyberattack by unknown actors shut down the festival’s Box Office. The organization disclosed the problem on Twitter just before 11:00 AM Pacific, but vowed that the attack would not interrupt festival programming. “Our artist’s voices will be heard and the show will go on,” said the festival.

We have been subject to a cyberattack that has shut down our box office. Our artist's voices will be heard and the show will go on. — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 21, 2017

Following the cyberattack, our team is working hard to get our systems back up asap. Screenings will take place as planned. #Sundance — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 21, 2017

Update: The Salt Lake City Box Office is back up and running. #SLC #Sundance — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 21, 2017

Update: Online ticketing for future shows is back up. #Sundance — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 21, 2017

The ticket purchasing system was partially restored approximately 45 minutes later; shortly after 12:00 PM Pacific, the festival clarified that the Salt Lake City Box Office is functional, but the Park City systems remain down.

The Sundance Film Festival has been subject to a cyberattack, causing network outages that shut down our box offices. Service at the Salt Lake City Main Box Office has since been restored, and our team is working hard to get our Park City system back up and running as soon as possible. No further information about the attack is available at this time. All screenings will still take place as planned.

As well as the attack on the SFF box office, Sundance also suffered a wide ranging internet failure Saturday. Up and down Main Street and in and out of screenings and panels, businesses and festival events were hobbled by a complete lack of internet access. Businesses are requiring all attendees and patrons presently to pay in cash only – which is not really happening, as almost all the ATMs are down too. No word yet from local officials or festival sources when they expect the word wide web to return to the indie film shindig.

It’s not clear at this time if the outage is related to the cyberattack.

While the motive for the attack is unknown, the timing is worth noting. Hackers went after Sundance Box Office systems shortly after the Women’s March in Park City led by Chelsea Handler. The march was one of dozens currently happening in cities across the country and worldwide to protest the policies and goals of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Massive crowds have shown up for the marches in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and other cities, and in Washington D.C. protest attendance positively dwarfed that of Trump’s inauguration yesterday.

