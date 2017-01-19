Rank Film Distributor Release date B.O. gross 1 Manchester by the Sea Amazon/Roadside $37.2M 2 The Birth of a Nation Fox Searchlight $15.9M 3 Southside With You Miramax/Roadside $6.3M 4 Hunt for the Wilderpeople The Orchard $4.9M 5 Swiss Army Man A24 $4.2M 6 Indignation Summit $3.4M 7 The Eagle Huntress SPC $2.6M 8 Equity SPC $1.6M 9 The Hollars SPC $1.0M 10 Little Men (fka Thank You For Being Honest) Magnolia $689.7K 11 Tickled Magnolia/HBO $609.3K 12 Lo & Behold Magnolia $594.9K 13 Gleason Amazon/Open Road $583.7K 14 Wiener-Dog Amazon/IFC $470.6K 15 Eat That Question SPC $347.4K 16 Christine The Orchard $299.0K 17 Life, Animated The Orchard $252.0K 18 White Girl Netflix/film primaryRise $200.2K 19 The Fits Oscilloscope $150.7K 20 Other People Netflix/Vertical $91.4K 21 Morris From America A24/DirecTV $91.2K 22 Author: The JT Leroy Story Amazon/Magnolia $86.0K 23 The Lover and the Despot Magnolia $55.5K 24 The Greasy Strangler film primaryRise $44.2K 25 The Land IFC $43.8K 26 How to Let Go of the World HBO $36.4K 27 The Intervention Paramount HV $33.0K 28 Under the Shadow Netflix/Vertical $31.9K 29 Goat Paramount HV $23.2K 30 Joshy Lionsgate/Hulu $11.8K 31 Frank and Lola Universal $9.2K 32 Ali & Nino IFC $7.8K 33 Carnage Park IFC Midnight $4.6K 34 Sleight (opening April 7) Blumhouse/WWE