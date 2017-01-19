As a service to buyers susceptible to the thin air of Park City, Deadline provides its annual box score of last year’s big deals and how they played out at the box office. Bear in mind the special circumstances that undermined The Birth of a Nation, and remember that some of these films made their money in ancillary arenas and not necessarily from small theatrical bows.

Rank Film Distributor Release date B.O. gross
1 Manchester by the Sea Amazon/Roadside Nov. 18 $37.2M
2 The Birth of a Nation Fox Searchlight Oct. 7 $15.9M
3 Southside With You Miramax/Roadside Aug. 26 $6.3M
4 Hunt for the Wilderpeople The Orchard June 24 $4.9M
5 Swiss Army Man A24 June 24 $4.2M
6 Indignation Summit July 29 $3.4M
7 The Eagle Huntress SPC Nov. 2 $2.6M
8 Equity SPC July 29 $1.6M
9 The Hollars SPC Aug. 26 $1.0M
10 Little Men (fka Thank You For Being Honest) Magnolia Aug. 5 $689.7K
11 Tickled Magnolia/HBO June 17 $609.3K
12 Lo & Behold Magnolia Aug. 19 $594.9K
13 Gleason Amazon/Open Road July 29 $583.7K
14 Wiener-Dog Amazon/IFC June 24 $470.6K
15 Eat That Question SPC June 24 $347.4K
16 Christine The Orchard Oct. 14 $299.0K
17 Life, Animated The Orchard July 1 $252.0K
18 White Girl Netflix/film primaryRise Sept. 2 $200.2K
19 The Fits Oscilloscope June 3 $150.7K
20 Other People Netflix/Vertical Sept. 9 $91.4K
21 Morris From America A24/DirecTV Aug. 19 $91.2K
22 Author: The JT Leroy Story Amazon/Magnolia Sept. 9 $86.0K
23 The Lover and the Despot Magnolia Sept. 23 $55.5K
24 The Greasy Strangler film primaryRise Oct. 7 $44.2K
25 The Land IFC July 29 $43.8K
26 How to Let Go of the World HBO April 20 $36.4K
27 The Intervention Paramount HV Aug. 26 $33.0K
28 Under the Shadow Netflix/Vertical Oct. 7 $31.9K
29 Goat Paramount HV Sept 23 $23.2K
30 Joshy Lionsgate/Hulu Aug. 12 $11.8K
31 Frank and Lola Universal Dec. 9 $9.2K
32 Ali & Nino IFC Nov. 18 $7.8K
33 Carnage Park IFC Midnight July 1 $4.6K
34 Sleight (opening April 7) Blumhouse/WWE

