As a service to buyers susceptible to the thin air of Park City, Deadline provides its annual box score of last year’s big deals and how they played out at the box office. Bear in mind the special circumstances that undermined The Birth of a Nation, and remember that some of these films made their money in ancillary arenas and not necessarily from small theatrical bows.
|
How 2016 Sundance Movies Fared At Box Office
|
|Rank
|Film
|Distributor
|Release date
|B.O. gross
|1
|Manchester by the Sea
|Amazon/Roadside
|Nov. 18
|$37.2M
|2
|The Birth of a Nation
|Fox Searchlight
|Oct. 7
|$15.9M
|3
|Southside With You
|Miramax/Roadside
|Aug. 26
|$6.3M
|4
|Hunt for the Wilderpeople
|The Orchard
|June 24
|$4.9M
|5
|Swiss Army Man
|A24
|June 24
|$4.2M
|6
|Indignation
|Summit
|July 29
|$3.4M
|7
|The Eagle Huntress
|SPC
|Nov. 2
|$2.6M
|8
|Equity
|SPC
|July 29
|$1.6M
|9
|The Hollars
|SPC
|Aug. 26
|$1.0M
|10
|Little Men (fka Thank You For Being Honest)
|Magnolia
|Aug. 5
|$689.7K
|11
|Tickled
|Magnolia/HBO
|June 17
|$609.3K
|12
|Lo & Behold
|Magnolia
|Aug. 19
|$594.9K
|13
|Gleason
|Amazon/Open Road
|July 29
|$583.7K
|14
|Wiener-Dog
|Amazon/IFC
|June 24
|$470.6K
|15
|Eat That Question
|SPC
|June 24
|$347.4K
|16
|Christine
|The Orchard
|Oct. 14
|$299.0K
|17
|Life, Animated
|The Orchard
|July 1
|$252.0K
|18
|White Girl
|Netflix/film primaryRise
|Sept. 2
|$200.2K
|19
|The Fits
|Oscilloscope
|June 3
|$150.7K
|20
|Other People
|Netflix/Vertical
|Sept. 9
|$91.4K
|21
|Morris From America
|A24/DirecTV
|Aug. 19
|$91.2K
|22
|Author: The JT Leroy Story
|Amazon/Magnolia
|Sept. 9
|$86.0K
|23
|The Lover and the Despot
|Magnolia
|Sept. 23
|$55.5K
|24
|The Greasy Strangler
|film primaryRise
|Oct. 7
|$44.2K
|25
|The Land
|IFC
|July 29
|$43.8K
|26
|How to Let Go of the World
|HBO
|April 20
|$36.4K
|27
|The Intervention
|Paramount HV
|Aug. 26
|$33.0K
|28
|Under the Shadow
|Netflix/Vertical
|Oct. 7
|$31.9K
|29
|Goat
|Paramount HV
|Sept 23
|$23.2K
|30
|Joshy
|Lionsgate/Hulu
|Aug. 12
|$11.8K
|31
|Frank and Lola
|Universal
|Dec. 9
|$9.2K
|32
|Ali & Nino
|IFC
|Nov. 18
|$7.8K
|33
|Carnage Park
|IFC Midnight
|July 1
|$4.6K
|34
|Sleight (opening April 7)
|Blumhouse/WWE
|
|
Source: Deadline
I’m curious how much each movie was paid for. Did they lose or make money?
Bear in mind Birth of a Nation was extremely average. Underground on WGN is better with better production values. The “special circumstances” I’m assuming has do with his rape accusations & his failure to show any remorse but obviously Deadline wont refer to that. So yeah pretty happy this flopped after the idiotic overreaction it received at Sundance.