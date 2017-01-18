Sumner Redstone’s former companion Sydney Holland, who was sued by the media tycoon in October for elder abuse, has filed a motion asking a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to appoint a panel of medical experts to determine if the 93-year-old billionaire is mentally and physically capable of being deposed in the ongoing legal battle over a large chunk of his vast estate.

Redstone sued two of his longtime companions, Holland and Manuela Herzer, claiming that “in the waning years” of his life, he “fell victim to financial and emotional abuse” at the hands of the two women, who the suit notes are “many years his younger.” According to his lawsuit, they “commandeered” his life and “abused their positions of trust” by accepting more than $150 million in “gifts” from the ailing tycoon. And now he wants the money back.

Holland, however, claims in her motion (read it here) that there is “strong circumstantial evidence that this lawsuit is being orchestrated by his daughter” – Shari Redstone – and that Redstone didn’t have the mental capacity to bring the allegations against the defendants.

In a separate motion seeking a protective order (read it here), Holland said that “While his name appears on the face of the complaint, there is no evidence that Redstone was capable of relaying the allegations in the complaint to his counsel, nor any evidence that Redstone was aware of the allegations raised on his behalf.”

Holland’s motion notes that in November 2016, just weeks after the complaint was filed on Redstone’s behalf, his attorney’s filed a motion for a protective order requesting that the court postpone his deposition, which had been set for November 8, 2016, because it would jeopardize his health and ultimately his life. According to Holland’s motion, “Redstone’s personal physician testified as an expert witness under oath, that Redstone could never sit for a deposition in this case because of his grave health concerns.”

Herzer filed her own motion for a protective order last month to stay Redstone’s discovery pending a resolution of the parties’ dispute over Redstone’s refusal or inability to testify.