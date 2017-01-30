Cartoon Network has greenlighted animated Sundance short Summer Camp Island and will produce the series for premiere next year.

Based on the original short created by Julia Pott (Adventure Time), Summer Camp Island the series will continue unfolding the mysteries that Oscar and his best friend Hedgehog encounter at a magical summer camp. It was most recently screened at the Sundance Film Festival as part of the Animated Short Films category.

Oscar and his best friend Hedgehog have just been dropped off at their first summer camp. Away from their parents, the two friends must summon all their courage to navigate the mysteries and wonders of this camp where the counselors are witches, horses become unicorns and monsters live under the bed. Not all camps offer the opportunity to swim with a talking shark in the pool, crawl under the bed into a different universe, or make friends with the moon, but on Summer Camp Island, anything can happen.

“Summer Camp Island is a great example of the kind of creativity generated by our acclaimed studio shorts program,” said Rob Sorcher, Cartoon Network chief content officer. “We are all wanting to spend summers inside this timeless and magical world captured by Julia’s signature warmth and inventiveness.”

Currently making the rounds on the global festival circuit, the short Summer Camp Island has also screened and won at Ottawa International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and American Film Institute.

Pott, a British animator and illustrator, joined Cartoon Network as a writer on the Peabody- and Emmy-winning cult hit Adventure Time.