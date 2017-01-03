STX Motion Pictures Group and EuropaCorp Films USA have entered into a three-year agreement for STX to market and distribute EuropaCorp’s upcoming film releases in the U.S. starting this year with Luc Besson’s Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets. Following that will be The Circle starring Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, and John Boyega; Lone Scherfig’s Their Finest; and Renegades, a heist adventure written by Besson and Richard Wenk and starring Sullivan Stapleton and J.K. Simmons. EuropaCorp will maintain its 50% ownership of RED, the marketing and distribution joint-venture it formed in 2014.

