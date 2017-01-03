BREAKING: In a major move that redefines STX Entertainment’s place in the distribution landscape and raises all kinds of questions about the distribution pipeline RED, STX Motion Pictures Group has made a three year deal with EuropaCorp Films USA to release and market the upcoming films hatched by Luc Besson. That includes EuropaCorp’s biggest gamble, the Besson-directed Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, the most fiscally and creatively ambitious film in that hitmaking director’s career, at around a $180 million budget. The deal was announced by Adam Fogelson, Chairman, Motion Picture Group, STX Entertainment, and Marc Shmuger, EuropaCorp CEO.

That means that RED is out of the picture. There has been a strained relationship between Relativity and Europacorp over RED, the distribution pipeline that was half owned by both companies, to be used for the film releases generated independently by each. Reports of Relativity not living up to its end of the bargain have been widespread, and it makes sense the Besson and his EuropaCorp would not want to leave anything to chance when it has so much riding on its slate.

EuropaCorp is now run by Shmuger and STX by Adam Fogelson, two marketing savvy executives who worked together at Universal. They’re both experienced in launching a movie as big as Valerian, which bows July 21. That film will be among the first four films STX will release domestically for EuropaCorp. It stars Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen, Rihanna, Kris Wu, John Goodman and Ethan Hawke, and is based on the comic strip Besson revered as a child. Also on the schedule is the James Ponsoldt-directed The Circle, starring Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, and John Boyega; the Lone Scherfig-directed Their Finest, a romantic comedy-drama set in World War II Great Britain starring Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy; and Renegades, a visceral heist adventure written by Luc Besson and Richard Wenk and directed by Steven Quale, starring Sullivan Stapleton and J.K. Simmons.

In making the announcement, Fogelson said, “Luc Besson is a visionary entrepreneur, storyteller and filmmaker and we are enormously excited to be working with him and his entire team releasing Europacorp’s slate of motion pictures in the United States. Additionally, Marc Shmuger is not only a gifted executive but a friend to many in our company. Together we’ve enjoyed great successes in the past, and we all share a marketing shorthand that will make this an especially potent partnership.”

Shmuger added, “STX Entertainment’s Motion Pictures Group is the perfect home for EuropaCorp’s films. They bring the highest level of studio expertise to the marketing and distribution process, but they also bring an energy and nimbleness not found in a traditional major studio. This could not be a better fit for us.”

Added Besson: “We can’t wait to get started on this partnership with our friends at STX. I worked with Adam when he championed “Lucy” at Universal, and I have great faith in him and the marketing and distribution team.”

Alongside its new arrangement with STX, EuropaCorp will maintain its 50% ownership of RED, the marketing and distribution joint-venture it formed in 2014.