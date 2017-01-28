In the wake of being nominated for both a Screen Actors Guild and People’s Choice Award her portrayal as the enigmatic Eleven on Netflix’s Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown will star in Legendary’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The film is part of the Legendary and Warner Bros. cinematic universe and will be released on March 22, 2019. Michael Dougherty is directing from a script by Dougherty and Zach Shields.

Brown is repped by WME, Affirmative Entertainment, and attorney Steve Warren. Her previous credits include BBC’s Intruders series as well as ABC spinoff Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.

Up next for Legendary is Kong: Skull Island on March 10 also via Warner Bros.