Ethan Hawke and Noomi Rapace have been set to star in Stockholm, a thriller written and to be directed by Robert Budreau, who wrote and directed Hawke in the Chet Baker biopic Born To Be Blue. Production is now set to begin in April with Sierra/Affinity to handle international sales beginning at the European Film Market next month in Berlin.

The pic is based on the true story of a 1973 bank heist and hostage crisis in Stockholm that was documented in a 1974 New Yorker article “The Bank Drama” by Daniel Lang. The hostages bonded with their captors and turned against the authorities, and gave rise to the psychological phenomenon “Stockholm syndrome.”

Scott Aversano and Will Russell-Shapiro are exec producing and overseeing via Aversano Films along with Jason Blum via Blumhouse Productions. Nicholas Tabarrok will produce via his Darius Films banner, with Budreau via his Lumanity banner, and Jonathan Bronfman via his JoBro Productions banner. William Santor, John Hills and Andrew Chang-Sang are also executive producing for financier Productivity Media.

Hawke is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and attorney George Sheanshang. Rapace is with by CAA, Magnolia Entertainment, and attorney Howard Fishman. Budreau is repped by APA and The Sanford Ehrlich Company.