When ABC’s midseason schedule was announced this morning, there was one noticeable omission, Shondaland’s latest drama series, Still Star-Crossed. The Romeo and Juliet sequel, based on the book by Melinda Taub, was ordered to pilot last season. Because of Shonda Rhimes’ packed schedule, it started production late in Europe. It was picked up to series for midseason 2017 without a completed pilot.

But the big-scope costume drama won’t debut this season. “It has taken us a little longer than we thought it would’ve taken us; I’ve seen the first 3 episodes, and the fourth one is coming my way soon,” ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey told Deadline at TCA today. “It has all of the great hallmarks of Shondaland project but its also is very epic in terns of its scope and scale, and we did not want to rush it into a place where we felt like it wasn’t ready.”

Still Star-Crossed, whose title is expected to change, was one of two new ABC series, originally slated for midseason, which were not featured on the network’s midseason schedule. The other, comedy Downward Dog, was announced for summer while there was no launch set for Still Star-Crossed.

“We are taking about summer, there is also a possibility that it becomes something for fall,” Dungey said. “It’s a bit TBD.”

Written by Heather Mitchell, Still Star-Crossed picks up where the famous story of Romeo and Juliet ends, charting the treachery, palace intrigue and ill-fated romances of the Montagues and Capulets in the wake of the young lovers’ tragic fate. The period drama stars Wade Briggs, Anthony Head, Zuleikha Robinson, Lashana Lynch, Ebonee Noel, Sterling Sulieman Medalion Rahimi, Grant Bowler, Susan Wooldridge, Torrance Coombs and Dan Hildebrand.

Mitchell executive produces with Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Michael Goldstein. Michael Offer is executive producer and director of the pilot.