Starz’s limited series The Girlfriend Experience, executive produced by Steven Soderbergh and Philip Fleishman, is breaking with last season’s format and will feature two parallel storylines in the upcoming second season, one particularly timely given the current political situation. Anna Friel (Broken, Marcella, Pushing Daisies), Louisa Krause (Billions, Blue Bloods, The Flick)and Carmen Ejogo (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Selma, Zero Hours) also will be joining the cast.

Each storyline will be written, directed and executive produced by Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz, who served as writers, directors and executive producers on season one. Jeff Cuban, Andrew Fierberg (Secretary, My Art) and Adele Romanski (Moonlight) will also executive produce. The new season will focus entirely new characters, relationships, plotlines and locations while exploring the price of intimacy and its emotional consequences. One storyline for the 14-episode scripted anthology series will be set in Washington, D.C. and the other, in New Mexico.

Kerrigan’s storyline is set against the backdrop of the corrupting influence of dark money in the upcoming 2018 U.S. mid-term elections, where everything and everyone has a price. This section tracks an unexpected and complex relationship between Erica Myles (Friel), a commanding and strong-willed finance director of a Republican super PAC, and Anna Greenwald (Krause), a confident and intelligent GFE provider at the top of her game.

Seimetz‘ storyline follows Bria Jones (Ejogo). After discovering disturbing information about a regular client, Jones is forced to relocate to a remote location in New Mexico. Unable to shake her desire for risky relationships and the finer things in life, Bria navigates her new penniless and surreal existence by forming eerily intimate transactional relationships. While Bria’s ghosts from the past continue to haunt, her new connections with men redefine the meaning of the Girlfriend Experience.

“It was always our intention to change the universe every season, but Amy and Lodge have cranked up the ambition, scope, and complexity of the show by creating two storylines even more provocative and confrontational than last year’s. I’m as excited as a Swedish person is allowed to get,” Soderbergh said.