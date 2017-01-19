Steve Mnuchin, the former finance director for Trump’s presidential campaign, a former partner in Goldman Sachs, co-owner of One West Bank and who has been involved in several Hollywood films via Dune Capital Management and also Relativity Media prior to its bankruptcy, is facing strong opposition this AM during his Senate Finance Committee during confirmation hearings for the Treasury Secretary.

After a glowing introduction by Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, Democratic Senator Ron Wyden took to the microphone to accuse Mnuchin of employing “tax tricks” setting up offshore accounts in the Cayman Islands to avoid paying taxes. “Profits from Avatar were funneled through an offshore web,” said Wyden who clearly objects to Mnuchin rising to such a high level in the government.

In 2014, while CEO of One West, Wyden noted that Mnuchin also bought his own stake in Relativity and bought a private jet with the CEO (Ryan Kavanaugh). One West then pulled out $50M from numerous accounts, harming the little guy “and bailed out right before the studio went into bankruptcy.” Wyden also said that an FOIA request into Relativity was denied by the FBI, citing that it would “interfere with a law enforcement proceeding” and we are waiting to hear from Mnuchin about what that might be, so stay tuned. The FOIA request came from a non-profit watchdog called MuckRock.

“He operates seven personal trusts — including one called the Dynasty Trust” to avoid taxes, said Wyden. He also dubbed no tax cuts for the upper class as The Mnuchin Rule . Mnuchin said that while they didn’t have any employees, business office or business in the Cayman Islands, he said, “in no way did I use them, whatsoever, to avoid taxes … all other hedge funds and many, many private equity funds set up off shore entities that are primarily intended to accommodate non-profits and pensions that want to invest through these offshore entities. As it relates to my own tax situation, these entities were either taxed as U.S. corporations or U.S. partnerships.” He also added that some foreign investment was involved.

“You failed to include your position as a director of Cayman Islands Corporation as well as (an official) in seven additional shell corporations and holding companies as well as $100M in real estate … as Treasury Secretary … would you support closing tax loopholes in the tax code that allows extremely wealthy people use — such as yourself — have used to avoid paying taxes?” asked Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow from Michigan. In his defense, Mnuchin said that “Filling out these government forms is quite complicated … any oversights was unintentional. You mentioned that there was a $100M of real estate, I was told by my lawyer that it didn’t need to be disclosed.” Mnuchin delivered over 5,000 pages of forms and disclosures.

Pressed about whether he would close the Cayman Islands for years. Would you be willing to close those loopholes? “I did not use a Cayman Island entity to avoid paying taxes for myself.” The Senator then asked, “So you helped others avoid paying … ” Mnuchin cut her off and said he helped others with tax issues but it was all legal. Asked if he would work to close the Cayman Island loophole, Mnuchin said, “I would support changing the tax laws to make them simpler and more effective, yes.”

Mnuchin was hammered for allegedly helping other companies avoid paying U.S. taxes. “Didn’t you help create offshore companies to help them avoid paying taxes?” asked another Senator — Sen Bob Menendez from New Jersey. “No. Not necessarily,” said Mnuchin. “I’m absolutely committed to working with your office … and not let anyone avoid taxes.”

Asked by Senator Bill Nelson from Florida if he moved Dune Capital Partners LLC to Anguilla From Sen. Bill Nelson, Mnuchin said yes, they set up a master fund in Anguila “and had to change it to become a foreign entity.” He said it was complicated but said, once again, that it was done to help non-profits and pensions.

After Wyden spoke, Republican Sen. Pat Roberts suggested that Wyden take a valium and infighting ensued.

Wyden went through a timeline of Mnuchin’s financial dealings, including as head of the bank One West which has come under attack for foreclosing on more than 35,000 homes through loan modifications. It only made two loans to African Americans and that this segment of the community were harshly affected.

“Since I was first nominated to serve as Treasury Secretary, I have been maligned as taking advantage of others’ hardships in order to earn a buck. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Mnuchin said in his opening remarks and then went onto defend his actions at One West bank, saying, “When we bought the bank, we assumed these bad (housing) loans which had been originated by previous management. Some of those individuals had to answer to federal authorities for their bad lending decisions. We invested $1.6B of capital into a failing financial institution when most investors were running for the hills. We renamed the business OneWest Bank and saved thousands of jobs … we worked diligently to help hard working homeowners remain in their homes through modifications, wherever possible. Ultimately, OneWest extended over 100,000 loan modifications to delinquent borrowers to try and help them out of a bad situation.”

“In the press it has been said that I ran a ‘foreclosure machine.’ This is not true. On the contrary, I was committed to loan modifications intended to stop foreclosures. I ran a ‘Loan Modification Machine.’

One of those was an 80 year-old woman who was foreclosed on in Bill Nelson’s home state. Mnuchin said there were some issues and some mistakes made.