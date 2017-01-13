Steve Harvey, Family Feud host and Hillary Clinton supporter, met with President-elect Donald Trump today to discuss a possible role for the comic post-inauguration. Greeting reporters camped out in the lobby of Trump Tower, Harvey said, “We’re gonna team up and see if we can bring about some positive change in the inner cities, which I felt was my only agenda.”

The president-elect was a bit more vague. “He’s a great friend of ours,” Trump told reporters. “Everybody knows Steve Harvey. Everyone having fun? Steve just came up to say hello.”

After the meeting, Harvey, who endorsed Clinton in the election, tweeted an explanation for the meeting (read it below). “Our president (Obama) asked that all of us sit down and talk to one another in order to move our country forward,” he wrote.

Harvey described Trump as “congenial and sincere,” and said the two spoke by phone with Dr. Ben Carson, Trump’s nominee for secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Harvey said the trio discussed urban issues and inner cities.

“I walked away feeling like I had just talked with a man who genuinely wants to make a difference in this area.”

Speaking with reporters, Harvey said, “He realizes that he needs some allies in that department.” He called the get-together “a successful meeting,” but dismissed any notion that he’s jumping into politics. “I ain’t gonna pass a background check,” he joked.

Here is Harvey’s full tweet: