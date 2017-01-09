Despicable Me 2 co-stars Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell showed they had chemistry in their non-animated forms when presenting the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, which Disney’s Zootopia won in a crowded field.

Wiig and Carell traded stories about memories of seeing their first animated movie, which then went in exactly the opposite direction you’d expect — and quickly. Carell said he saw Fantasia with his father, and Wiig saw Bambi with her grandfather.

Spoiler alert: It did not go well.

