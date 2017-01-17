EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Susco, the writer behind hit thrillers The Grudge and The Grudge 2, has been set to adapt Fiona Cummins’ upcoming debut novel Rattle for television. Kris Thykier’s Archery Pictures acquired rights to the former Daily Mirror showbiz reporter’s first book in 2015, beating off fierce competition after it caused a stir when it was introduced at book fairs that year.

Dark and compelling, Rattle is about a sinister bone collector who has a macabre obsession with his museum of medical oddities and when the time comes for a fresh harvest, it’s down to Detective Etta Fitzroy to hunt down the psychopath before he can add to his collection. It’s expected to be adapted into a six-part series.

Pan Macmillan

Pan Macmillan is releasing the book on January 26 in the UK, after it obtained UK and Commonwealth rights in 2015.

Susco is known for penning box office hit The Grudge and its sequel, produced by Sam Raimi and starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. The first instalment had a budget of just under $10M and went on to gross nearly $200M worldwide. Susco is also the writer behind films Red, starring Brian Cox, and High School with Adrien Brody and Michael Chiklis, both of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. His most recent film, Beyond the Reach, a thriller he developed and produced with Michael Douglas, premiered at the 2014 Toronto Film Festival.

“I’m so excited to see my characters and their stories brought to life on screen,” said Cummins. “And I couldn’t be more thrilled that Stephen, who is bursting with brilliant ideas, has agreed to write the script.”

Susco said: “Rattle is one of the most emotional and chilling thrillers I’ve read in some time and I’m delighted to be working with Archery Pictures in bringing it to the screen.”

Thykier added: “Stephen Susco is one of the most dynamic and exciting writers of his generation. The opportunity to work with a screenwriter of his calibre and international success on a UK-based television drama is thrilling.”

Archery has built up an ambitious slate since it was founded in 2014. The company is currently in production on two high-profile television projects: Riviera, created by Neil Jordan for Sky Atlantic; and Peter Kosminsky’s new four-part drama for Channel 4 and National Geographic.

Thykier also produced Jessica Chastain starrer Miss Sloane, which was released by EuropaCorp in the U.S. last month and is released in the UK later this year via eOne. Last year, the company produced Azerbaijan-set epic love story Ali & Nino, starring Adam Bakri and Maria Valverde, directed by Asif Kapadia.

Susco is repped by Verve Talent.