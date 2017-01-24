Stephen Plum has been named senior exec VP, Head of Motion Picture Business and Legal Affairs at Paramount Pictures, reporting to newly appointed COO Andrew Gumpert. He will work closely with Gumpert and Paramount Chairman & CEO Brad Grey and will have direct oversight of the studio’s motion picture division’s day-to-day business affairs activities. The move brings him back into the studio fold where he had worked previously but with a bigger title and a bigger role.

Under the new structure, the motion picture legal and co-financing teams will continue to be headed by Allison Gray, exec VP, Legal Affairs and Corporate, and she now will report to Plum as well as continue to report to Paramount’s General Counsel, Rebecca Prentice.

Additionally, long-time Paramount business affairs executive Rona Cosgrove has been upped to exec VP in charge of business affairs. She will now report to Plum, and along with her other duties, will manage the administration of the department.

Plum rejoins Paramount from Twentieth Century Fox where he was exec VP, business affairs for the Motion Picture Group since 2003. His oversight included business affairs at Fox 2000, Fox Animation, Fox Family and Fox International Productions divisions. Prior to that, he worked in the same department at Paramount, coming to the studio after being in private practice in New York.