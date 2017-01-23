Stephen Colbert will host the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, CBS and the Television Academy today announced today. It will be the The Late Show host’s first time hosting this awards ceremony.

That trophy show will be broadcast on Sunday, September 17, and it’s CBS’s turn to host, obviously. Anticipating your next question, it is unusually early to be making this announcement – and comes in marked contrast to the Movie Academy’s unusually late announcement that ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel would be host this year’s Oscars.

But today’s announcement capitalizes on Colbert’s momentum since Donald Trump’s move into the White House. Trump’s inauguration, for instance, handed Late Show its best early household delivery since its third week on the air, the September 22, 2015 telecast when Trump was Colbert’s guest. Late Show finished No.1 in households on four of the five nights of Trump’s Inaugural Week (including a tie). On inauguration night, Late Show topped NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (2.3 HH rating), and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live (1.9) in early stats.

To that point, Colbert’s statement in today’s news channeled White House rep Sean Spicer’s Saturday statement about his boss’s inaugural crowd:

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe,” Colbert said.

Colbert recently got high marks for hosting the The 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on CBS. And, Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t? on Showtime, in which fans of live-TV watched Colbert and his guests get gob-smacked in real time as they learned Donald Trump would be next POTUS, certainly was a talker; Colbert later told CBS News they had not prepped for that contingency, which was very clear.

Colbert’s got a tough act to follow in hosting the next Emmy ceremony. Kimmel got rave reviews for his hosting of the 2016 Emmy Awards; some say it may have clinched him the Oscar gig.

Kimmel’s Emmy Awards hosting included a show stealing opening in which, in an elaborate opening video gag, Kimmel made the world’s longest commute to the Emmy theater, including a white Bronco ride, hitchhiking with Ty Burell’s Modern Family clan, and Carpool Karaoke-ing with James Corden, before finally hitching a ride with First Lady Selina Meyer, who mad him get up front with the driver: former GOP nominee Jeb Bush who confided he’s between jobs and marveled “you can make $12 a hour driving for Uber!”

“Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we’ve seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television,” CBS EVP specials/music/live events Jack Sussman said in today’s news.

“We are thrilled that Stephen Colbert will be bringing his Emmy-winning comedic talent to hosting this year’s Emmy Awards,” said Television Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington.

Nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards will be announced Thursday, July 13 from the Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center.