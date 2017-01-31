Stephen Colbert, returning to Late Show for the first time since his Donald Trump post-inauguration show, finished first in the 56 metered overnight markets with a commanding 2.4 rating, to NBC’s Tonight Show (1.9) and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live (1.7).

In the demo, Colbert tied Tonight’s Jimmy Fallon (0.6) for the first time since September 22 of 2016 in local people metered markets.

“You ever regret going on vacation?” Colbert joked, opening his first Late Show of the Donald Trump administration. “You got to give the guy credit. He can really get a lot of stuff undone…He’s already moved the country back to 2004. If this keeps up, pretty soon I’m going to launch The Colbert Report.”

Following Colbert, CBS’s Late Late Show with James Corden edged out NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers in the 56 overnight metered markets (1.1 and 1.0, respectively).

Corden and Meyers tied in LPM metered markets demos, each clocking 0.3 rating.