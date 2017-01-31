“You ever regret going on vacation?” Stephen Colbert opened, in his first Late Show of the Donald Trump administration.

” ‘Take the week off,’ they said. ‘America will still be here when you get back,’ they said. ‘How much can he do in a week?’ “

To all those let’s-wait-and-see folk who did not vote for President Trump, Colbert said:

“Well, we didn’t have to wait too long; the line moves really fast on this ride! Every day you just get back on the roller coaster and start throwing up.”

“You got to give the guy credit. He can really get a lot of stuff undone…He’s already moved the country back to 2004. If this keeps up, pretty soon I’m going to launch The Colbert Report.”

Thunderous applause from the studio audience.

“Nah – you can’t sustain a show like that,” Colbert said, dashing their dreams.

As had ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, Colbert zeroed in on the 5-year-old Iranian boy who, over the weekend, was detained at Dulles airport for five hours and kept from his mother, under Trump’s travel-ban executive order affecting travelers from seven countries with predominantly Muslim populations.

“Or, as Kellyanne Conway calls it, ‘alternative daycare’,” Colbert snarked.

“All of this is upsetting, if you are one of those people who thought about it,” he added.