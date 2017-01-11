“I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost,” Andrew Garfield told Late Show host Stephen Colbert of his spotlight-stealing kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

During Sunday’s awards ceremony, Ryan Gosling nabbed the trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for La La Land.

In response to which, Garfield locked lips with another of the category’s nominees, Reynolds. And, because they were seated at a ballroom table near the stage, it was caught on camera and seen by Golden Globes’ viewers, as Gosling walked to the podium.

And that is how you turn a loss into a big win.

Colbert seeking a little of that social traction, recreated the moment.