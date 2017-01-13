The NFL’s AFC divisional playoff game Sunday between the Pittsburgh Steelers and host Kansas City Chiefs has been pushed back to an 8:20 PM ET start on NBC as a severe winter storm bears down on the Midwest.

The game at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium was originally scheduled for 1:05 PM ET, but NFL officials this afternoon decided to delay the start as Winter Storm Jupiter is expected to hit tonight, causing freezing rain and ice in the Kansas City metro area and beyond into Sunday. The league consulted with state and local officials and both teams in making the decision.

The other Sunday playoff game, Green Bay at Dallas on Fox, will still be played at 1:40 PM ET.

NBC will now start its Steelers-Chiefs coverage at 7:30 PM ET with its Football Night In America.