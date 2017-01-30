Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch plans to keep his gig through 2020 as part of a new contract the Lionsgate-owned operation disclosed today.

Hirsch was promoted to COO in June, a little less than a year after he moved from Time Warner Cable to become President of Global Marketing and Product Planning.

Starz

Since then he has focused on introducing Starz’ streaming services and app, and the network’s rebranding. He will continue to oversee Affiliate Sales, Marketing, Programming Operations, Network Scheduling, Content Acquisitions, Research, Starz Distribution and Technology and Product Development.

The COO has “re-energized growth at the company,” Starz CEO Chris Albrecht says. Hirsch’s goals include driving “revenue growth, innovation and global strategic opportunities to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Hirsch’s contract when he joined Starz ran to July 2018.

Last month Lionsgate closed the $4.4 billion cash and stock deal, announced in June, to buy the No. 2 premium network company.