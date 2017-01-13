Crackle has picked up a second season of its new tech drama series StartUp to air later this season.
The gritty StartUp starring Martin Freeman, Adam Brody and Edi Gathegi, was released in September after an early rollout on Reddit, Playstation and Amazon Fire TV, part of a marketing effort by Crackle to reach millennials.
“It’s been really great for us, it was our No. 1 show when it came out, with really high engagement rates, binging, going through,” Crackle GM Eric Berger said. “And internationally, we have had a terrific success with the sale of the show.”
One of the best new TV Shows in years.
I’m glad it did ! Started rocky at but really grew into a very good show by the end of the first season can’t wait for season 2.
Hooray!
start-up, very good show keep it coming…very big fan, don’t take it away.