Crackle has picked up a second season of its new tech drama series StartUp to air later this season.

The gritty StartUp starring Martin Freeman, Adam Brody and Edi Gathegi, was released in September after an early rollout on Reddit, Playstation and Amazon Fire TV, part of a marketing effort by Crackle to reach millennials.

“It’s been really great for us, it was our No. 1 show when it came out, with really high engagement rates, binging, going through,” Crackle GM Eric Berger said. “And internationally, we have had a terrific success with the sale of the show.”