Disney has just unveiled the name of the eighth movie in the Star Wars franchise, following 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The new chapter, which has a December 15, 2017 release date, will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Rian Johnson wrote and directed the latest movie, which continues the saga of Luke Skywalker, who was found at the end of Force Awakens. That pic, which restarted Lucasfilm’s iconic franchise under Disney’s new ownership, made a tidy $2.068 billion at the global box office after its December 2015 bow.

The first in the Star Wars stand-alone franchise, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, just eclipsed $1 billion worldwide. The Last Jedi will be followed by the next stand-aloner, the Han Solo origin story starring Alden Ehrenreich. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing that pic, which co-stars Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke and has a May 25, 2018 release date staked out.

Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman are producing The Last Jedi, and Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin and Tom Karnowski are exec producers.