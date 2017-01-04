“Warning. Warning. Warning.” Disney XD has dropped a midseason trailer for its hit animated series Star Wars Rebels ahead of its January 7 return.

The season picks up as the crew returns to Geonosis in search of a missing rebel team sent to investigate suspicious activity there. After finding a missing rebel team member, the Ghost crew discovers another surprise, and they work to conceal it from Imperial forces.

When Season 3 returns, we’ll also see Forest Whitaker in a reprisal of his Rogue One character Rebel freedom fighter Saw Gerrera. Whitaker will make his debut in the January 7 episode which airs at 8:30 PM.

Check out the trailer above.