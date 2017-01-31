“On March 11, 1964, Gene Roddenberry wrote three words on a blank page – ‘Star Trek Is’. What followed was half a century of stories, unbridled by the constraints of time or space, but always a reflection of what it means to be human.” So begins a behind-the scenes look at Star Trek: Discovery.

Production began last week on the series which will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers, Cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh, Chris Obi, Shazad Latif and Mary Chieffo.

The series premieres in May on the CBS network with all subsequent episodes available in the U.S. on CBS All Access. The series will be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space Channel and CraveTV.

Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

