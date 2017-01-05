Fox’s new music-driven drama Star started its regular run last night with a 1.6 Live+same day rating among adults 18-49. While that was down -27% from the solid preview behind the fall finale of Empire and nowhere near the breakout performance of Empire early in its first season, it was an OK showing for the newbie, which built onto its lead-in, Lethal Weapon (1.4, even with its last original).

More encouraging news for the broadcast networks, which, for a third straight night, saw series return from hiatus on par or higher.

NBC’s Blindspot (1.1) was even with its most recent episode, while Law & Order: SVU (1.5) was up 15% to log its first time demo slot victory over CBS’ Criminal Minds (1.3) this season. The halo effect on NBC’s Chicago PD from the crossover with Chicago Fire spread to Wednesday. While the cop drama (1.5) was off a bit from the special Tuesday episode that wrapped the crossover storyline (1.7), it was up 25% from its previous Wednesday original with the best results on the night in 18-49 and total viewers (6.5 million) since September.

Just like the Tuesday comedies, ABC’s Wednesday comedies also came back to higher ratings than their last new episodes. Tentpole Modern Family (2.3), the highest program on the night in the demo, led the charge, up 0.3 from its last original. The Goldbergs (1.9) was up 0.2, while Speechless (1.7) and Black-ish (1.7) both were up a tenth. The Season 2 premiere of Match Game drew a 1.3, down from the series debut in the summer (1.5) and in line with the Live+same deliveries of ABC’s Wednesday 10 PM regular dweller, drama Designated Survivor, whose numbers are lifted by big shifted viewing bumps. ABC won the night in 18-49 (1.7) and total viewers (5.94 million).

CBS’ Undercover Boss (1.1) ticked up a tenth from last week. Criminal Minds (1.3) was even with its last outing, and Code Black (1.0) inched up a tenth. The CW’s Frequency (0.2) tied a low as it is winding down its 13-episode freshman run.