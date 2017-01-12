One week deeper into 2017, last night looked a lot like the Wednesday before ratingswise with most shows on the Big 4 and the CW even or steady.

The most notable dramatic change of the night came to Star (1.4/5) with the Lee Daniels co-created series declining 13% among adults 18-49 from its regular time slot debut of last week. Still with that, the musical drama was even with lead-in Lethal Weapon (1.4/5), which matches its fast affiliates of January 4 and is currently down a tenth from last week’s final numbers. All of which put Fox in second place for the night in the key demo, like last week, with a 1.4/5 behind ABC’s 1.6/6.

Not facing Fox’s Empire, the net’s Modern Family (2.3/8) was the highest rated and, by a hair over Criminal Minds’ (1.4/5) 7.53 million, the most watched show of the night with 7.57 million tuning in. The comedy was even with last week’s fast affiliates and down a tenth from the final ratings of January 4. With the top four highest rated shows of the night, ABC saw The Goldbergs (1.9/7), Speechless (1.7/6) and black-ish (1.7/6) were all even with last week. At 10 PM, Match Game (1.1/4) was down two tenths from its January 4 debut.

Frequency (0.2/1) was the CW’s only original of Wednesday and matched last week’s airing. Even was the word for CBS’ Criminal Minds among the 18-49s in its final numbers of last week too but its bookends of Undercover Boss (1.1/4) and Code Black (0.9/3) were both down a tenth.

Blindspot (1.0/4) was also down a tenth to match a series low while Law & Order: SVU (1.4/5) also dropped the same amount for NBC. The latter, however, did hit its best overall viewership this season since its September 21, 216 with 6.1 million watching. At 10 PM, Chicago P.D. (1.5/5) was even with its January 4 show.