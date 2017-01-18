Sprout has hired veteran children’s media exec Deirdre Brennan as General Manager. Reporting directly to Frances Berwick, President, Lifestyle Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainmen, Brennan will oversee all aspects of Sprout’s programming, marketing, business strategy and performance of the 24-hour preschool network.

In her new role, Brennan will set the strategy for all network and digital operations, with organizational oversight that includes programming, development, marketing, digital, finance, communications, insights and strategy. She will manage the greenlight process and work closely with producers and international broadcasters as well as with the global creative community to bolster the network’s relationships with top talent, writers, and showrunners. Brennan will also work closely across all NBCUniversal businesses, including Universal Brand Development, Universal Cable Productions, and DreamWorks to optimize projects and resources that grow the company’s overall kids strategy.

Brennan joins Sprout from Corus Entertainment, where she was Vice President, Content, overseeing the development, management and execution of the Corus Kids slate of programming, including YTV, Treehouse, Nickelodeon, Teletoon, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD. Prior to joining Corus, she was Head of Children’s Television, ABC TV, Australian Broadcasting Corporation, leading programming, acquisition and commissioning across Australia’s most successful children’s services – ABC Kids, ABC3, and ABC Children’s online and mobile offerings. Prior to that, she was Director of Content, Australia & New Zealand for BBC Worldwide. Brennan also served as Director of Programming, Nickelodeon Australia. She began her career as a presenter and announcer for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“Deirdre is one of the most well respected children’s media executives in the world – she is smart, strategic, and collaborative – with a proven track record of success,” said Berwick. “Sprout is evolving and growing rapidly as we reinvent our business model to an originals-driven brand, and I’m thrilled to have a leader with Deirdre’s unparalleled experience drive this growth phase.”