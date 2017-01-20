M. Night Shyamalan’s Split is off to an incredibly strong start, grabbing $2M in Thursday night previews in 2,295 theaters. As we wait for the late night grosses for xXx: Return of Xander Cage and The Founder, we will take a look at Split. The best comp for Split is the director’s last outing: The Visit, also rated PG-13. That one grossed a smidgen over $1M in late nights last year (it also started at 7 PM and in 2,206 locales) and ended up grossing $25.4M for its three-day. The Universal/Blumhouse Split (with a budget of around $10M) is expected to have a mid-$20M three-day as the buzz surrounded the film has been growing among its core audience of young females and unaided awareness is very strong.

Like the box office hit Nerve, Split is skewing heavily female and some think Split — with a great performance from James McAvoy who plays a man with 24 different personalities — will have just as strong legs. While this genre is usually front-loaded, this one is getting better word of mouth, than The Bye Bye Man which had a C CinemaScore last weekend. It should also grab away much of the STX horror film’s audience as 61% of Bye Bye Man‘s audience was female with 75% under 25.

In terms of social media, McAvoy is non-social, but the film itself has a good social media universe of 64.8M, according to RelishMix. This latest Shyamalan thriller is made up of 29.4M Facebook fans, 4M Twitter followers, over 30.5M YouTube views and 903K Instagram followers. The film has 7,700 daily Facebook likes, which is indeed strong compared to last year’s average for thrillers of 2,200.

In comparison, at its opening during the middle of the summer last year, Nerve‘s SMU was 52.4M comprised of 5.4M FB fans, 5.8M Twitter followers and 41.1M YouTube views.