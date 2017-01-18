Sony has announced that its upcoming animated Spider-Man film will focus on Miles Morales and not on Peter Parker. The announcement, made by Sony Pictures Animation president Kristine Belson this morning, confirms months of speculation and rumor about the feature.

Miles Morales was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli in 2011 as part of Marvel Comics’ “Ultimate” line of titles, which drew influence from, but had a separate continuity from the main line of Marvel titles. A Black Hispanic teenager, Morales finds himself with similar powers as Peter Parker and takes up the mantle of Spider-Man following the the death of Parker in the ultimate universe.

Marvel brought the Ultimate line of comics to an end in 2015 but, due to the popularity of the character, imported Morales into the mainstream Marvel universe soon after. Morales previously appeared as a supporting character in the Disney XD animated Ultimate Spider-Man.

The animated film is written by Phil Lord, who also exec produces alongside his Han Solo/21 Jumpstreet co-director Christopher Miller; Avi Arad and Amy Pascal are also exec producing. Christina Steinberg is producing. Bob Persichetti (writer, The Little Prince) is tapped to co-direct with Rise of the Guardians’ Peter Ramsey.

The film is set to be released in 2018.