Sony Pictures Classics has acquired world rights to the Dave McCary-directed Brigsby Bear. Scripted by Kevin Costello and Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live), the film premiered Monday at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at Eccles Theatre. The film stars Mooney, Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, Greg Kinnear, Matt Walsh and Michaela Watkins. Title refers to a children’s TV show produced for an audience of one, James (Mooney). When the show abruptly ends, James’ life changes forever and he sets out to finish the story himself.

Orchard, Netflix, eOne and Universal all chased the film, which is produced by The Lonely Island, Lord Miller, 3311 Productions and YL Pictures. UTA Independent packaged the film and brokered the deal. The pic will be released this summer.

“This is a special film made by old and new friends, but today we’re excited to announce that Sony Pictures Classics have become our actual best friends. All of our old best friends have been demoted to regular friends. They are fine, but they never bought movies from us like our new best friends do (sorry Tyler and Adam),” McCary, Costello and Mooney said. “To our best friends at SPC, thank you for your incredible enthusiasm and connection to this story. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”