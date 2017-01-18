Ian Bohen, who currently recurs as Peter Hale in MTV’s Teen Wolf, has been cast in Soldado, the Stefano Sollima-directed sequel to 2015’s Sicario starring Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin. Taylor Sheridan penned the script for this second installment from Lionsgate and Black Label Media. In the crime thriller, Bohen will play Carson Wright, a former Marine sniper and an employee of Halliburton, who has an explosive encounter with Matt’s (Brolin) crew. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk, Black Label’s Molly Smith and Thad and Trent Luckinbill, and Edward McDonnell are producing the film. Bohen will also appear in Sheridan’s directorial debut feature Wind River opposite Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, which premieres this week at Sundance. He is repped by Zero Gravity Management.

Laurence Mason has joined the Johnny Depp-Forest Whitaker starring film LAbyrinth, directed by Brad Furman. The Tupac/Notorious B.I.G crime drama was adapted by Christian Contreras from Randall Sullivan’s book of the same name. It follows disgraced LAPD detective Russell Poole (Depp) and journalist Jack Jackson (Whitaker) on a hunt to solve the case of who murdered rap’s biggest icons, which threatens to crack the foundation of the police department. Miriam Segal of Good Films is producing and Open Road Films and Miramax are co-producing. Mason, who recently guest starred on Daredevil, Chicago Med and Gotham, will play FBI Agent Dunton, a sharp and by the book agent. He is repped by Cyd LeVin & Associates and Judy Boals Talent.