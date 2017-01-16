Fox is yet to weigh in officially on the fate of summer reality staple So You Think You Can Dance, but things are looking up for the venerable dance competition. “We expect the show to return for a 14th season in the summer,” Fox chairman Gary Newman told Deadline during TCA last week. “We are having lengthy conversations with the producers about it.”

The extensive talks follow mixed reaction to last season’s 13th installment, which was branded SYTYCD: The Next Generation and featured child contestants. The core SYTYCD fan base did not embrace the format change, and now the network and producers are spending a lot of time figuring out Season 14. While talks are still going on, Newman indicated that next season will return to SYTYCD‘s roots and stick closer to its original premise.

SYTYCD would anchor an all-unscripted summer 2017 lineup. “We have no plans for a scripted series to air next summer,” Newman told Deadline. Mystery drama Wayward Pines, which ran the last two summers, may return for a third installment but it won’t be ready for this coming summer, Newman said during the Fox TCA executive panel.

Of Fox’s upcoming summer slate, Newman highlighted new game show Beat Shazam, executive produced by Mark Burnett and hosted by Jamie Foxx, for which the network has high hopes.