As expected, Fox has renewed the veteran reality competition series So You Can Think You Can Dance for a 14th season to air this summer.

Following the kids-themed 13th installment, branded SYTYCD: The Next Generation and featuring contestants ages 8-13, which was not embraced by the core SYTYCD fan base, the show is returning to its original setup of showcasing skilled dancers ages of 18-30. The Top 10 contestants once again will be paired up with All-Stars.

Fox

“This season is about giving our loyal fan base what they’ve been asking for,” said executive producer Nigel Lythgoe. “We’ve decided to go back to basics by bringing the best of our past formats together for an exciting new summer featuring accomplished adult competitors partnered with fan-favorite All-Star dancers. And, of course, as in past seasons, there will be new surprises which are sure to wow our viewers.”

SYTYCD, from 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions, has launched online submissions. The show is scaling back on in-person auditions, which will be held only in two cities: New York (March 4-6) and Los Angeles (March 17-19).

This coming summer, SYTYCD will be joined by new Fox game show Beat Shazam, executive produced by Mark Burnett and hosted by Jamie Foxx.