Updated with video clip No Alec Baldwin on Saturday Night Live tonight, so Beck Bennett’s shirtless Vladimir Putin crossed over to a starring role. And he got an assist in the show’s cold open from Kate McKinnon’s newly revived Russian peasant character Olya, making a surprise appearance wearing one of those pink knit hats worn by thousands of marchers today.
“Relax, I got this,” Beck’s thick-accented Putin sneered, directly addressing a nation under stress. (See a video clip below). “Putti going to make everything okay. I promise that we will take care of America. It’s the most expensive thing we ever bought.”
Marveling at the Women’s March on Washington, Beck’s Putin introduced McKinnon’s babushka-wearing Olya, a familiar Weekend Update character from seasons past. “Each day I wake up with big smile on my face,” she testified for Russia, then contorted her mouth into a scream.
Later in the skit, Olya reappears behind an unknowing Putin, her head scarf traded for the pink cat-eared hat nicknamed for Trump’s Access Hollywood vulgarity.
SNL also got in some jabs at Photogate, with Putin (pictured above in a recent episode) mocking those threadbare much-tweeted images of Trump’s inaugural crowd. He then chided Trump for being “a little bleak” on his first day. “And believe me I know bleak – I wake up everyday in Russia.”
Before take a swipe at Kellyanne Conway’s red white & blue Inauguration get-up (“Is she holding the door for people at FAO Schwartz?”), Beck’s Putin moved on to the skit’s pre-Live From New York kicker: “America, it’s going to be a long four years for many of you, but remember…we are in this together.”
Tonight’s episode is hosted by Aziz Ansari, with musical guest Big Sean.
Beck Bennett is awesome. Great find, SNL. Let’s see more of him with Baldwin and Rex Tillerson talking about the patented drilling technology Exxon has and Russia wants but can’t get due to Obama’s sanctions over election interference.
Don’t worry bozo Baldwin will show up for a tartie like Stewart next week. His age bracket.