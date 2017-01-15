The force hasn’t been with very many of us since Carrie Fisher’s all-too-soon death last year of cardiac arrest at age 60, but NBC and Saturday Night Live tonight are adding a bit of it back. The network is paying tribute to Fisher tonight by re-airing the 1978 episode Fisher hosted – with musical guests the Blues Brothers.

If you’re reading this on the East Coast or in the central time zone chances are you already know this, since it’s either over, or currently on. For those of us further west, the episode is airing on the peacock network from 10 PM to 11 PM, an hour and a half before tonight’s new episode of SNL hosted by Rogue One star Felicity Jones.

I’m not saying I’m watching it tonight, but I will say “shut up, you’re the one crying and not me.”