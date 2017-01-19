Less than a week after the Jan. 13 launch of Amazon’s new drama series Sneaky Pete, it has been renewed for a second season. Why so fast? According the SVOD service, Sneaky Pete was its second most streamed original scripted series on an opening day, only behind The Man in the High Castle.

Sneaky Pete, which also was well received by critics, hails from Sony Pictures Television, and the quick renewal comes on the heels of Amazon’s decision not to pick up a second season of the studio’s Good Girls Revolt, which put some strain on the companies’ relationship. Sneaky Pete, which originated as a pilot for CBS from Bryan Cranston and David Shore, was co-created and is executive produced by Cranston and executive produced by showrunner Graham Yost as well as director Michael Dinner, Fred Golan and James Degus.

The series’ cast include star Giovanni Ribisi, Marin Ireland, Peter Gerety, Libe Barer, Shane McRae, Michael Drayer and Margo Martindale. While not listed as a cast member, Cranston, who did a cameo in the pilot and was supposed to be a guest star, went on to appear in every episode of the first season. His stealth return to series television post-Breaking Bad may have helped fuel the strong interest in Sneaky Pete, co-produced by Sony TV and Amazon Studios.

“Bryan Cranston and Graham Yost have done a masterful job of steering the cast to fantastic performances,” said Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy and Drama, Amazon Studios. “Both the critical response and our customers’ engagement with the series are key factors in our enthusiasm to bring our audience a second season of Sneaky Pete.”