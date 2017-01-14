Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint stars in and executive produces Snatch, the new series for Sony’s streaming network Crackle, based on the cult Guy Ritched-directed 2000 Sony movie of the same name that starred Jason Statham and Brad Pitt. At TCA today, both men got asked today what it’s like trading in one iconic role to take on someone else’s iconic role.

Grint said he relished the opportunity. Westwick said, “I don’t really approach work by looking backwards. What I’ve done is what I’ve done. I read the script and…it was like a match made in heaven, and I said ‘Sign me up, let’s do it!’”

Grint plays the dynamic, frustratingly chaotic and utterly posh con man, Charlie Cavendish. Westwick says he has based his Cuban-born gangster role on Pitbull. “I felt like it was a good fit and if you don’t like it, I do,” he said.

Luke Pasqualino got asked if there were any similarities between his Albert Hill character in this series and d’Artagna, who he played in the TV series The Musketeers. “They look alike,” he joked.

One TV critic noted the series seems like a “particularly English crime story, reasoning that, had it been American, the cast would have been more heavily armed. EP/writer/showrunner Alex De Rakoff agreed and said the choice of knuckle dusters, for instance, it part of the show’s charm and “very English…spirit.”

Originally announced at Crackle’s upfront presentation, Snatch will carry the spirit of the setting in the film, while creating a new world with new characters. Inspired by a real life heist in London, Snatch, centers on a group of twenty-something, up-and-coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime. The boys must quickly learn to navigate the treacherous waters of London’s underworld as rogue cops, gypsy fighters, international mobsters and local villains descend.