Veteran TV executive Courtney Conte has joined Slingshot Global Media as president. The independent production company, which has the backing of private investment firm TPG Growth, has been without a topper since CEO David Ellender, who had launched it, exited in March of 2016.

Shortly after its launch in February 2014, Slingshot tapped veteran development executive Quan Phung as head of scripted television. The company put together several high-profile projects, including action series Rain starring Keanu Reeves, a virtual reality drama produced by Reeves and Roland Emmerich, a Route 66 series remake and a Cleopatra series. Neither had been set up at a network or greenlighted for production. Slingshot also set up a non-exclusive venture with EuropaCorp aimed at co-developing and co-financing two “globally appealing” projects a year.

Conte recently served as Chief Operating Officer for BBC Worldwide Prods. In the 1990s, he rose up the ranks at Carsey-Werner Co. to become co-president and head of production at the powerhouse independent production company. Conte later become part of the launch team of the Oxygen cable network (which was co-founded by Carsey-Werner) as SVP of production.

Conte’s 30-year industry experience also included a stint as executive in charge of production at the Fox Broadcasting Company.