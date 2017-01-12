“This is turning into something I never would have signed up for.” That’s a quote from a young man who has lost both of his parents and is left to protect and raise his kid sister in Sleight, a Sundance 2016 pickup that arrives in theaters April 7. Jacob Latimore plays Bo, who as man of the house is forced to turn to illegal activities to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets in too deep, his sister (Storm Reid) is kidnapped and he is forced to use his magic and mind to save her.

Seychelle Gabriel, Dulé Hill, Sasheer Zamata and Cameron Esposito co-star in the genre-bending L.A.-set film from director J.D. Dillard, who co-wrote it with Alex Theurer. WWE Studios and Blumhouse Productions bought world rights to Sleight after its Sundance bow in the NEXT section last year. Eric B. Fleischman produced with Sean Tabibian and Alex Theurer. Blumhouse’s BH Tilt, run by John Hegeman, will oversee the release and marketing.

Have a look at the trailer above and tell us what you think.