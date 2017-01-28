EXCLUSIVE: After six years with Slate PR, Alex Schack has been promoted to Vice President.

She has worked extensively with a client roster that includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Nicola Peltz, Joey King, Isla Fisher, Nicolas Cage, Deepika Padukone and Phoebe Tonkin among others. Schack began her career at ID PR.

“Alex has proven herself to be an extraordinarily talented publicist,” Slate PR partner and founder Stephen Huvane said. “Her impeccable taste, attention to detail and fierce dedication to her clients makes her invaluable to Slate. We couldn’t be more pleased to have her take on this new role within our organization.”