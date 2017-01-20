Even the Slamdance slate is getting preemptive deals. FilmRise acquired worldwide rights to Supergirl before its Slamdance debut tomorrow. The Jessie Auritt-directed pic explores the extraordinary life of Naomi Kutin, an Orthodox Jewish pre-teen, who at the age of nine broke world records in powerlifting and became an international phenomenon. The coming-of-age docu tracks the youth as she fights to hold on to her title, along with the distraction of adolescence, religious obligations, cyber-bullying and health issues. The film premiered last fall at Hamptons Film Festival and makes its broadcast debut on the upcoming season of PBS’s Independent Lens.

Said FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher: “We are thrilled to help bring this unique coming-of-age story to a wider audience. Jessie Auritt has found a truly original subject in Naomi Kutin and has brought a distinct directorial vision to the project.” Preferred Content brokered the deal.