Skydance has promoted Jesse Sisgold to President/Chief Operating Officer. He held the latter title since 2014 and continues to report to CEO David Ellison. After securing $700 million new funding, Skydance has been evolving from Paramount’s primary event picture co-financier to a company intent on co-funding its own films, and broadening into TV, virtual reality and other areas. Sisgold has been integral in overseeing the growth plan for Skydance Media, and he oversees business

affairs and business development, interactive, international acquisitions and sales,

and licensing.

“Jesse has played an instrumental role in building Skydance Media into a multifaceted

media company and has contributed greatly to the growth of our feature

film, television, and interactive businesses,” said Ellison. “It is thanks in large part to Jesse’s dedication and efforts over the last three years that we are so well-positioned to continue to expand the reach of the Skydance brand on a global basis.”

Said Sisgold: “To be part of the leadership team of a company that is on such an accelerated growth trajectory and expanding in all the right directions is incredibly gratifying and I am excited about the very bright future ahead for Skydance.”

In 2016, Sisgold helped to lead Skydance’s first acquisition – of leading game

developer The Workshop Entertainment – to form Skydance Interactive. Also in

2016, he worked to establish Skydance’s first China film co-production with Alibaba

Pictures. Sisgold oversaw the formation of Skydance’s global television distribution

pact with Lionsgate in 2015, which resulted in the launch of Skydance International.

In 2015-2016, he oversaw the company’s global film distribution and co-financing

pacts with Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros., as well as distribution and coproduction pacts for its current television series with ABC, Amazon, AMC, DirecTV

and Netflix.

The company has also re-upped Chief Creative Officer Dana Goldberg, Chief Financial Officer Larry Wasserman, Chief Marketing Officer Anne Globe, and President of Television Marcy Ross.

Skydance’s upcoming film slate: Sony releases the Mars mission thriller Life on March 24th; Paramount releases Baywatch May 26th; Warner Bros releases Geostorm on October 20th, and there is also the Alex Garland-directed Annihilation with Paramount. Skydance is also percolating a bunch of TV projects after forming a small screen division in 2014.