European pay-tv giant Sky has acquired first-window UK rights to CBS’ MacGyver remake as well as the latest season of America’s Next Top Model, hosted by Rita Ora.

Both series, which were picked up from CBS International, will premiere in Britain within the next few weeks with MacGyver set to air on February 8 on Sky 1 and ANTM headed to Sky Living on February 2.

In the U.S., MacGyver, the reboot of the hit 1980s show, has becoming CBS’ most-watched freshman program in the Friday 8pm slot since 1997. It stars Lucas Till, who plays a 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver as he creates a clandestine organization where he uses his knack for solving problems in unconventional ways to help prevent disasters from happening.

CBS Television Studios produces the show in association with Lionsgate. It’s distributed internationally by CBS Studios Intl.

America’s Next Top Model is in its 23rd series and premiered in the U.S. on VH1. The show is under license in more than 100 markets, along with 20 local versions of the format.

Brit singer-actress Ora hosts the revamped program with supermodel Ashley Graham, Paper magazine chief creative officer Drew Elliot and celebrity stylist Law Roach serving as judges. Show creator Tyra Banks and Ken Mok continue to serve as exec producers of the modelling competition, with Banks making appearances throughout the season.

It’s produced by 10 by 10 Entertainment in association with The Tyra Banks Company and is also distributed by CBS Studios Intl.